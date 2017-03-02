If you live in Europe then come join AWNT!

WANTED: Someone based in Europe, with good English skills, and a love for board games!

We are looking for someone who currently resides in Europe, loves boardgames, who plays regularly, has a good grasp of English, has some spare time and would like to write reviews for AWNT. We have a very relaxed philosophy here so you'll never feel under stress, nor, we hope, stop enjoying what you will be doing. If at any time you do feel things aren't right then we'd work things out. Things will probably start slowly and then build up to a rate you're happy with.

All we can offer at the moment is to be able to keep what you review, gain contacts within the industry, help with the continued growth of AWNT and take it forward with us into a bright future.

In all likely hood you'll also get the chance to review PC games, aswell as books. It's always your own decision on what you want to review. Also if you come across something that you like the look of and fits in with what we do at AWNT we can then see about getting you the chance to review it:)

Sadly at the moment we are only looking for someone based in Europe. This isn't because we have anything against those from other countries (I mean, we already have three Americans involved!!). It's all down to the current cost of shipping from Europe to say the USA. So those designers in Europe maybe reluctant to then send review copies, of what can be pretty hefty games, to the USA due to the high postage cost. Our team currently in the States have the capacity to fulfil our needs regarding the USA market at the moment. If that changes, then we will call for new team members based in the USA or surrounding countries:)

So, if you're seriously interested then email me, or use the blogs contact form. If you already have something written, that's out on the net for us to look at will be a help, but not at all necessary.

Thanks for reading and I hope to hear from you soon:)