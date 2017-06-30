Burden of Command by Green Tree games





Every once in awhile, wargaming gets a breath of fresh air. Burden Of Command is the newest game to give us a great big gulp. It is a leadership RPG that is based on historical World War II incidents.

In the game you take control of a unit and you are a Captain. I'll use their own synopsis of the game here:





"You are put into the shoes of a Captain of a company of the fabled 'Cottonbalers', leading your men on and off the battlefield from morocco to Hitler's Eagle's nest. You must build respect, trust and battlefield experience to bring your brothers safely home."





"We were guided by Professor John C. McManus and his book 'American Courage, American Courage Of The Cottonbalers: the only regiment to fight in all American Wars"





The BOC team has stressed that reliving history will be a number one priority. They are striving to put you into command of a company as realistically as possible.





They should also get credit for picking the regiment that Matt Dillon (James Arness) served in.

The mechanics of the games are as follows:

Psychology Focused-Morale, Stress, Experience, Trust, and Respect

Units gain Experience Across battles

Turn based

Single Player

Dynamic Events Cause Chaos

Limited Command Points Mean Every Decision Counts

The inspiration for the game came from:

Band Of Brothers

Banner Saga

Crusader kings II

As the developers ask, "Would you lose a mission to save their lives?". That seems like it deserves a pretty cut and dried answer of 'Yes'! Wait a minute, what if by losing that mission it now takes three times as long to take that town or patch of ground. It may be that your unit would have lost two men completing the mission. Now, the task has cost a total of eight men out of other units needed to complete the mission the next day. The sword of Damocles hangs not only over your head but your men's.

As a commander in war you are literally asked to make almost God-like decisions. Who do you send to flush out that sniper? Is it a green kid to save your veterans, or do you send a veteran who may well save you and four other men later today or tomorrow with his nerve and experience?

Again using a quote from the developers:

"Leadership moment:

In Sicily, Lt. Col. John Heintges stepped into the open to lure out an enemy sniper. He risked his life for his men. Would you?"

Another part of warfare will also be a part of the game, and few others have even mentioned them. Civilians, those pesky little things that we never have to deal with. However in real warfare they are always a major concern. Those poor people who are just trying to live or flee for their lives. They block roads and upset timetables, etc. along with running through firing zones.









Burden Of Command is shaping up to be a great new experience for us wargamers. It is on the path to being a genre bending game for both grognards and newbies. Please take the time to check out their website and all of the features of the game.





Robert