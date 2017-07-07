Friday, July 07, 2017
Hello everyone, today I'm introducing my new podcast "Skirmish Line" This podcast will bring you more the great content you expect from A Wargamer's Needful Things, delivered in a new way. I listen to a ton of podcasts, and have wanted to try doing it for myself for a long time. This first episode is rather short and I'm sure my delivery could use some work, but I hope you enjoy it!
More episodes to come in the weeks and months ahead!
Introducing the Skirmish Line Podcast
by Joe Beard Friday, July 07, 2017
Nice, this is a blog that deserves a podcast, I heard a lot of podcast also and I like the ones of games. Good first chapter, you can also put wargame or something in the title so it gets easier when someone search for podcasts of wargames.ReplyDelete
That's a good idea, I'll add a bit to the title so it will come up easily. Thanks for the comment!Delete