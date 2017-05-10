Phantom leader for the PC by Dan Verssen Games









by





















This is a PC port of a boardgame from the same developer. In it you get the chance to play the United States Navy or Air Force in three different campaigns. They are:





1965 - This campaign takes place mostly in South Vietnam, and the gist of the campaign is to choke off munitions etc. coming down the Ho Chi Minh Trail.





1967 - This campaign takes place in North Vietnam. As the U.S. player, you are allowed to attack only some targets. This was because of a strategy called 'gradualism'. In a nutshell, you are allowed to attack some targets while others are 'held hostage'. This was an attempt to bring the North Vietnamese to a peace conference.





1972 - This is Operation Linebacker. It also takes place in North Vietnam. In this scenario, you as the U.S. player can go for broke. You are attempting to punish North Vietnam so severely that they have no other recourse than to discuss a peaceful settlement to the Vietnam war.

















The game looks pretty simple for a PC game, and as usual looks can be deceiving. The graphics and play are not going to task anyone's computer. As mentioned it is a boardgame port, and unlike most of them is very true to the original boardgame.

















First you choose what campaign you will play, and then you pick which U.S. service you will command. The length of your game can be short, medium, or long. the shortest scenario is only two days, and the longest one is twelve days. The campaigns are listed on the left of the above pic. You can see that you will be evaluated during the scenario on a points system. The grades are as follows: Great, Good, Adequate, Poor, and Dismal.

















You are given a wide array of planes to use during your missions. They are:





Phantom II

F-105 Thunderchief

F-100 Super Sabre

F-104 Starfighter

A-4 Skyhawk

F-8 Crusader

A-6 Intruder

EB-66 Destroyer

A-7 Corsair II





You have only a certain amount of pilots of each rating that you can use. The ratings are:





Newbie

Green

Average

Skilled

Veteran





You might also get the chance to promote some pilots at the beginning of a scenario.









This is the first screen of where you will choose your targets.









This screen shows the targets from the deck that you are able to attack.









This screen is the actual one where your mission will take place. Notice the North Vietnamese assets set up in the middle of the page.





