When Stephen Pole followed up Storm In The East with Storm In The West that seemed a reasonable and logical progression and I thoroughly enjoyed the basic system both games employed. When he subsequently tweaked that same system for How the West Was Saved, I was a shade concerned that he was trying to shoe-horn the system into a very different period and conflict - that of the Russo/Polish war of 1920. I wasn't over-thrilled with the title either. However, if you read my review of that previous game you'll know that I was won over.

So, before Christmas when I received How The Union Was Saved: the American Civil War from Strategemata, my immediate thoughts were that, if nothing else, this title was just too repetitive and unimaginative! But wait... that box art full of drama and action wasn't bad at all. Opening the box things got even better.

A very nicely designed mounted board presented a simplified, but very playable map. flanked by display charts for each sides forces and two solid and beautifully illustrated screens to hide those units. I was already beginning to be won over.





The map may have more than a little of the simplicity and austerity of early Avalon Hill years, but it is wholly practical for this strategic level of play.





Then three counter sheets follow - one consists almost entirely of leaders, while the other two contain unit strength counters for all three combat arms and plenty of markers for such things as supply depots, activation markers, garrisons and redoubts. All these are the very solid, thick, laser-cut counters that are familiar now in several companies' games. Though rather plain and simple, they are all clear and functional, while the leader counters are graced with black and white, head and shoulder photos. Another plus.





The rule book is a compact 12 pages dedicated to the rules, but with limited illustration and an additional three pages of excellent design notes - though you may want to copy the latter and expand the font size which is microscopic! Accompanying the rules booklet is a very good 7 page Example of Play booklet. This is becoming a more frequent feature in game design and one that I heartily endorse, even for a game such as this. Physically none of these have the glossy luxury of the larger games producers, but are workman-like and very serviceable.





Nor had I been deterred by the fact that this was another iteration of Stephen Pole's major game system. When I first encountered it for his series of three WWII games, my first thoughts had been that it might serve even more appropriately for the American Civil War. Now was my chance to find out.





As always the central factor is the use of Resource Points [RPs]. Their fixed allocation helps to establish an appropriately historical pattern to all the games using it, but with a simple positive and negative dice mechanism which adds in just the right amount of potential variation.





These RPs are absolutely essential to virtually every aspect of the game. First of all they are used to set up and pay for new supply depots and also pay for the maintenance of existing ones. Next they pay for the placement of all activation markers that each player will use during the current turn. For me this is one of the best elements in the system. Each player alternately places an activation marker leading to a subtle tension between executing your intended plans, reacting to your opponent's placements and trying to divine from them what their intentions are. Finally, your RPs are used once again alternately to pay for the movement and combat of activated units.

So far so familiar and working very nicely.





At this point, Stephen Pole has introduced to the mix the single most effective and important new feature: apart from garrisons, the only "units" to appear on the map are the Field Army stands, each with its Commanding Leader! Again, this may not be a new concept. [I'd refer you to Shako's Napoleon 1806 or Napoleon 1807 for a couple of further excellent games using the same concept, but with more conventional blocks.] Nevertheless, it is the perfect accompaniment to the cat and mouse manoeuvring - and often blundering - of the historical ACW campaigns. All that you ever see on the map {apart from a few garrison markers} are a maximum of eight Confederate Armies and ten Union Armies designated by an alphabetically labelled base and the counter of its Commanding Officer.



