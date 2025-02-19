











Blitz in the East





The Russian Campaign 1941-45





by





VentoNuovo Games













The campaign in Russia was started on June 22nd, 1941. Amazingly it was not expected at all by the majority of the Russian High Command, (which really means Stalin and a lot of yes men. Most of the others were removed from this earth during the purge). The actual backwardness of the Soviet Union, as far as a good road network, is what really saved them. The strain on German supply and the actual breakdown of all types of motorized vehicles was something they had not planned on at all. In fact, Hitler had actually decreased the number of tanks being manufactured before the beginning of Operation Barbarossa. Still, the Soviets in 1941 suffered horrific loses in numerous kesselschlachts (encirclements) throughout the area of the European Soviet Union. The soldiers of the Soviet Union defeated the original onslaught because of their ability to be just like the moles in whack-a-mole. For every Soviet troop concentration that the Germans captured or destroyed at least one, and sometimes two, popped up again. The campaign went from the Germans almost taking Moscow in 1941 to the Soviets taking Berlin in 1945. One can make the argument that the Lend-Lease program was responsible for as good portion of their victory. However, their losses throughout the war show that they were determined to find victory no matter the human cost.





So, VentoNuovo Games has decided to enter the fray again by releasing another game about the Russian Front. This one is slightly different then their last one. Their newest release is on the small physical scale compared to most Russian Front games. This is what VentoNuovo Games has to say about it:





" VNG developers have created a brand-new engine for this game that is both easy to learn and hard to master. The base rules are minimal in length with many designer notes, examples, and beautiful graphics. Several optional rules and the Scorched Earth Expansion also add more historical flavor and complexity for more seasoned wargamers. The game engine is the strength of BLITZ IN THE EAST, as it is new, easy, and incorporates all of the historical campaign’s main themes. You will not have the feeling of playing "another" Russian front game." says designer Emanuele Santandrea. The base game, with clearly defined concepts, minimal rules length, and numerous examples, allows novice wargamers to quickly learn and play.





The map is the ultimate creation of our design team. Emphasizing every detail, it depicts the area of operations at 1200dpi instead of the standard 300dpi. This allows for zooming into details without disrupting the graphics.





The 65 counters represent the Armies/Fronts involved in the campaign and are 2.5mm thick, 18x18mm wide, and pre-rounded.

There are also more than 100 game markers to assist game play.





Each turn is two months. The game offers several scenarios and a campaign to relive the struggle from June 1941 till December 1945 (or earlier).

For proficient players, each turn takes approximately 20 minutes to complete. So, a scenario can be played in an afternoon. For campaign play, assume an afternoon and evening is required to complete.

German panzers are really powerful and can punch a hole in the line. But it is infantry that holds the line. Germany cannot win this war without help from her allies. "We are a small company and dedicate attention to Minor Countries." says Emanuele Santandrea."















The very stylish colorful map









As you can see by the pictures this is a very handsome wargame, as are all VentoNuovo Games, that is in the newer Eurogame format. This has much more glitz than most of us grognards are used to.





The map has very large hexes and shows the area of Europe from roughly Berlin to the Urals. It also shows the Balkan nations of the forties. The counters are a sight to behold and come prerounded. There is only one countersheet due to their size and the scope of the game. The Soviets have 30 units and the Germans and their allies have 25. The map and counter information and writing is nice and large for these old eyes. There are two Player Aids that are on hard cardstock. Everything that is needed for play is either on the two-sided Player Aids or on the map. The Rulebook is in full color and is 30 pages long. Its pages are thicker than most Rulebooks. The writing in it is as big as what you get in a Large Print book. It is filled with easily understood play examples. It comes with a deck of 28 cards. These either show a historical picture or a picture of a commander from either side. Visually the game is stunning. The fact that all of the writing is oversized just adds to players' ease in learning the ropes.















