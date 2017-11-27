A Wing And A Prayer Bombing the Reich by Lock 'N Load Publishing









The introduction in the manual starts out "A Wing and a Prayer Bombing the Reich is an easy, fast playing solitaire game placing YOU in command of a squadron of B-17 Flying Fortress bombers stationed in England during World War II, starting from 1942 through the end of the war." Let's see how close this statement is when actually playing the game.













The first thing I want to mention is that this review is based on the new version 2.2 manual. 'A Wing and a Prayer' is actually both a solitaire, and a two player game. The player commands the aforementioned squadron of Allied bombers (you can also choose B-24s) during the Second world war. With solitaire play, the dice and cards determine what the enemy flak and fighters do. When playing the two player version, the second player takes over the German forces.

















The map is of northern France and Germany, and uses a point to point movement system to get your bombers over the target. As the errata in the manual shows, there is still a problem with the spelling of four cities on the map. I have to stress that this is the only place where the errors occur and it does not affect game play in the least.

















The components, including the map, are very well done as far as quality of the items and the art work. The map is actually 19" x 25". The counters are sized 1" square, and uncluttered with only four numbers on the bomber counters in the corners. There are three counter sheets for a total of 189 counters. The counters also come with clipped edges for us sticklers. The game comes with seven full sized player aid cards. The tables and writing in the manual and the other components are large and easily read. In the back of the manual there are six pages of logs etc. that can be photocopied, and they can also be downloaded from Lock 'N Load's web page.

















The manual itself is well written and thirty-two pages long. With it and the player aids, one should not have to keep referring back to it for rule clarifications.

















Like other games about the bombing campaign your job as commander, as in real life, is to manage your crews against the damage you can inflict on targets. Your crews will face flak, fighters, and weather.

















There has been some postings about games like this 'playing themselves'; they feel the player does not have enough input into the game once the mission starts. The answer to that has also been posted. That pretty much was what it was like for a commander in the bombing war. Just like the game, you were given a target and picked the crews and the flight pattern. Beyond simply scrubbing the mission because of losses or weather, there was not much else to do. Your goal in the game is to keep enough crews to make sure the next missions get done.

















The sequence of play, for single player, is:





Adjust the mission turn counter

Mission deck - add or subtract to mission deck due to year

New escort fighter types - check on the mission turn track to see if new fighters are available

War progress events check - check the mission turn track for these

Target for today - Draw a mission card

Target cloud cover - roll die for this check

Assign bombers and crews

Coordinate escort - check mission card





Once you are aloft this is the sequence:





Move bomber formation - to next hex

Lead bomber and formation adjustment - adjust bomber formations if necessary

Loose formation check - formation can be loose or tight

Damaged aircraft checks

Escort fighters range check - check your hex against the escorts range

Escort rendezvous site check

Flak site attack check - if Flak is present in hex

Formation event check - check for formation events

Conduct air combat

Repeat the above until you get to the target hex

Conduct bombing run

Return to base- repeat the above sequence until back at your base hex

Land aircraft





Once your planes have landed:





Clean up - reset board etc. for next mission

Victory points

Damaged bomber replacement and repair

Crew experience and recovery

War progress

Game end

















I will go through a mission turn next.











