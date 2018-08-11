White Star Rising









Nations At War Second Edition









by









Lock 'N Load



















"Macht Schluss mit dem Krieg, ihr idioten" (End the War, or Make Peace, you idiots). This was said by Field Marshal von Rundstedt to lacKeitel, sometime after the Normandy invasion. This is the second game of the 'Nations At War' series by Lock 'N Load that I have reviewed (the first was 'Stalin's Triumph'). This game takes us to Western Europe and the battles range from the landings in Normandy to the end of the war. The name is a bit of a misnomer because it also includes counters and scenarios for the British troops who fought during the same campaign. I liked the game system in the first game, so let us see how it translates to this side of the continent.







One Counter Sheet







The counters, as usual from Lock 'N Load, are wonderfully done and come pre-clipped. They are a bit busy for their size, although the use of different colors should help all but the color blind. The four double-sided maps are not mounted, but are still well done. The rulebook and the Module Rules and Scenario book are done in full color with large print. The various Players' Aids are also well done and visually appealing. So let us look at what you get with the game:







Four Double Sided Seasonal Maps.



Four Counter Sheets with Over 350+ Counters.



One Color Module Booklet



Twenty-One Scenarios



One Core Game System v2.0 Manual



Two Unit Cost Sheets 11” x 17”



Four Player-Aid Cards 8.5” x 11”



Two D6 Dice





Maps







The sequence of play is:



Operations phase: Players alternate pulling a marker from an opaque container. These can be Formation, Administration, Chaos, or End Turn markers.

Formation Impulse; If a Formation is activated this is the sequence:

1. Unit Formation Marker removal

2. Check Command Status

3. Perform Rallies

4. Perform Fire Missions: Mortar/Artillery

5. Perform Operations: Movement, Assault, etc.







Players' Aids



The meat of this chit pull system is the 'end turn' chits. There are always two, sometimes three, of these in the mix of the other chits. Once the second end turn chit is pulled, the game turn is over; do not pass go or collect $200 etc. So, the players have no way of knowing if all or any of their units will be able to do anything this turn. It is possible to pull the end turn chits one after the other as the first two chit pulls. In time limited, or scenarios where one side has a lot of terrain to cover, this means that one turn has just been lost. Another nice touch is the addition of a 'Chaos Chit' to the chit mix in some scenarios. Once the Chaos Chit is pulled, two six-sided die are rolled. Then you consult the Chaos Table to find out what event or result has been rolled. This is a nice way of adding even more fog of war into the game. The game also includes the use of 'Fate Points' by each player. Each scenario lists how many Fate Points each side has to use. As the rules state, " Fate Points can be thought of as currency and can be used to purchase an event that can change the game". These can be used from re-rolling one dice to being able to remove an 'Ops Complete Marker' from a unit. There are not many rules that apply only to this module. Most of the rules used are just the normal Second Edition Core Rules. This module only rules include:





Bridge Demolition

British Cruiser Tanks Extra Movement

British Headquarters

American tank Gyro Stabilizers

American White Phosphorus Rounds (Willy Pete)

German SS Fanatics

German Mobile Assault



The Core Rules also deal with rules for these and more:



Close Air Support

Anti-Aircraft Units

Mines and Mine Removal

Leaders







Counters









Closer Counter View