NAGASHIN0 AND SHIZUGATAKE

In total each set of rules whether in French or English

comes to five and a half pages, with a further one and half pages of examples. The first battle's Scenario details take up a single page and the second occupies exactly two pages. Finally, the centre pages of the rules contain striking images of each battle with the crucial historical stages mapped out. Again, I love the concern given to presentation, as the left hand page [not shown here] has the information in French and this right hand page in English.

As I commented on BGG, in my first impressions of the game, there are a few very minor errors and the succinctness of the rules occasionally led to some uncertainties of interpretation. However, Philippe Hardy has been immediate in his response with answers and clarifications both to my personal emails and questions in general on BGG. This level of support is very much appreciated and has helped me to get the game straight on to the table and launched into the earlier of the two battles.

From that experience I'd like to take you through the basic steps of a turn with some comments on them. There are only three Phases to a Turn and both the first and last are very quick and easy to perform so the action of the game gets central focus.

[A] Initiative Phase

Each Army has an overall Formation that can range from Extremely Defensive through Flexible to Extremely Aggressive and can be changed by a simple die roll against the Army Commander's Quality Level [QL]. Each Formation gives a player five tactical markers from which a random selection is made at the beginning of each turn, again using the Army Commander's QL. The more Aggressive the more positive the markers, the more Defensive the more negative the markers. This is such a neat idea. It means that the Aggressive stances add benefits totally or mainly to attacking, while the Defensive stances correspondingly furnish benefits totally or mainly to defending. Logical, but a neat way of imposing its own constraints.

Check whether divisional leaders are within range of the Army Commander and place isolated marker if not.

Determine which player has the Initiative and activates first

Check for possible arrival of reinforcements.

[B] Alternating Divisional Activation Phase

A chosen division is automatically activated if its leader is in command or has to role against the leader's QL if isolated [i.e. out of command].

Active units in command range of the division leader may be moved and charges are declared.

The inactive player may fire against any adjacent activated units.

Melee follows and is optional, unless a charge has been declared which makes a melee mandatory.

The inactive player may make a counter-charge where it is possible.

[C] Reorganisation Phase

Remove or attempt to remove disorganised markers.

Remove tactical and activation markers.

Check for victory at the end of the last game turn.



A range of the games markers

There are quite a few innovative rules in this game, but all are remarkably easy to learn and remember without frequent reference to the rule book. This is a major reason why I like this system so much, as too is the fact that they interact on a simple level to cover a whole series of features seen in similar games.

Take the zone identification number. It will begin with the number 0/1/2 which takes you from the lowest height level on the map to the highest. The next two numbers like all area movement games is purely for identification purposes; then the final number is a Roman numeral either I/II/III.

This latter number covers a lot of ground: first of all telling you how difficult the terrain is. No surprises that the higher the number the more difficult. Next the number is the base cost of movement for entry and finally it determines whether a unit in it projects a ZOC. A unit projects a ZOC only if it is located in a higher number . So, a unit in III projects a ZOC into II or I, a unit in II projects a ZOC into I and, of course a unit in I never projects a ZOC. It also affects charges as you can only charge into a zone I. Finally the colour of the box the zone identification number is in tells you whether the zone blocks line of sight.



This close up of the zone containing Shizugatake Castle highlights the attention to artistic detail, so harmonious with the Japanese background, as well as illustrating the practical zone designation. It also reveals other typical factors that come into play such as the border between zones that affects movement cost and charges too.



Take care when looking at terrain, as exemplified by this tract of forest just below the castle. Most terrain II is forest in these battles, but differing prefixed numbers show that the height of the terrain varies and the borders to a single zone of forest often vary too. One side may be shown by a dotted line as a trail or path crosses it, while another may have a single or double line to show increasing difficulty and so increased cost and finally one side of the zone may have a broad line showing that it is impassable. All visually very nice and all very easy to remember !

Combat too has several innovative and artful touches. Only a single unit may attack from a zone or be attacked in a zone whether by fire or melee and each player chooses their unit. Normally in melee there is only one round of attack, though there are conditions when a unit may fight a second round. Results only affect the chosen attacker and defender, though one of the modifiers in a melee does reflect a limited combination of different types of units present in either the attacker or the defender's zone.

The process of a combat couldn't be easier: take the differential between the strength of the two units involved and then add all the applicable positive and negative modifiers. The resulting number is finally added to a 2D6 die roll and applied to the appropriate Fire or Melee Table. A key point to remember is that all modifiers are simply added together, they are not applied separately to the strengths of the units. Two states of disorganisation, step losses or quality checks are the possible results. The only surprise for me was the lack of any rout result. As well as my satisfaction with the overall simplicity of approach, I was very pleased with how rapidly most modifiers became second nature after only a few combats had been worked out. One tip I'd suggest is that you make a simple numerical scale on which to move a marker up and down as you apply modifiers.

To augment the overall ease of understanding, the page and a half of examples works very effectively taking you through all the steps of a typical turn in order. As you can see it is well detailed and displayed in full colour and, a point I always like, draws directly on a real play from the first battle featured in the game.

This leads me to the final thoughts on the two battles themselves. Neither is massive in size and the first battle is especially good to start with; it can be completed in an afternoon or evening's play and both sides are very balanced in numbers. Both battles feature unit losses counting for VPs and, as the prime target for victory, the capture of a castle. Despite this similarity, they play out very differently. In Shizugatake, the initial Oda forces are small and geographically split. One group has to move to link with the other defending the castle, while fending off a much larger opposing force, until reinforcements start arriving. The opposing Shibata forces have to try to overwhelm both small groups as swiftly as possible while capturing the castle and then holding it against those Oda reinforcements. This is a swirling battle. Set-up for the battle of Shizugatake



In Nagashino, the roles are reversed. The Oda clan troops are defending the castle which will almost certainly fall, but they have their main strong force that has to fight its way across virtually the length of the map from south to north against a powerful, cavalry-strong enemy and also a secondary force of reinforcement moving upward from the bottom map edge. Their opponents, the Takeda , historically were the aggressive army hurling their cavalry at the oncoming Oda. All I can say is that if you follow their lead, you'll probably suffer the same crushing defeat!



Above shows the beginning of the conquest of Nagashino castle. As yet the relieving forces entering from the bottom edge of the map have failed to roll their release number. So the castle will almost certainly be in enemy hands by the time they arrive. The final appeal of both battles is that both sides get good opportunities to attack and defend.

This is a very successful opening game in all respects for Serious Historical Games and I'd strongly recommend that you get your hands on a copy. The next two projected games promise to maintain the momentum to the full. In particular, the intention to take the system begun here to the climactic battle of Sekigahara will be an eventual release that I'll eagerly await.







